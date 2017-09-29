St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 1st October - Harvest Celebration. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.00am Open Air Harvest Celebration Service for all ages outside the Norfolk Pavilion, South of England Showground. 6.30pm Open to God A quiet, meditative service in Church for the end of the day.

Ardingly Parish Council: are delighted that the Recreation Ground now has a new zip wire which has been installed in time for the start of the school holidays. The zip wire has been out of action for sometime and the Council were delighted to receive a grant of £5,000 from the Mid Sussex District Council Community and Economic Development Grant to go towards the cost of the new unit. So pop along and enjoy an afternoon in the park with the kids - lets hope the sun keeps shining!!

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: resumes on Friday evenings, commencing 29th September, in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Ardingly Country Market: Please note that due to various circumstances beyond our control, our weekly Thursday market will be suspended as from 31st August 2017 until further notice.