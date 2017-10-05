St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 8th October. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Holy Communion (CW)

Ardingly Parish Council: invite all Ardingly Senior Citizens (over 65’s) to the Silver Tea Party with an afternoon of entertainment. Saturday, 21st October 2017 from 3.15pm at Hapstead Hall Ardingly. RSVP to Ken Monk 01444 892857 or kenandbarbara55 @yahoo.co.uk Transport is available, please enquire for details. This event is kindly supported by Mid Sussex Community and Economic Development Grant funding in partnership with the Parish Council. We look forward to seeing residents there to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment spent with friends and neighbours.

Ardingly Film Night: Our next film, Victoria & Abdul, starring Dame Judy Dench in her returning role as Queen Victoria, will be screened at Hapstead Hall on Thursday 26th October. As always, tickets can be purchased in advance for £6 from Fellows Bakers or the Ardingly Post Office. Don’t forget to bring your cushion!

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: resumes on Friday evenings, commencing 29th September, in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.