Silver Threads Tea Party: 56 people sat down to a wonderful selection of sandwiches, cakes & scones at the Silver Threads Tea Party on Saturday, 21st October in Hapstead Hall. The tables and Hall were beautifully decorated. Teas was served by a band of youngsters.

We were entertained by Marcos, a wonderful magician who put on an excellent Show and everyone thoroughly enjoyed it.

The event was funded by Mid Sussex District Council, Ardingly Parish Council and Ardingly Village Club.All residents over 65 years were invited, but only a small number attended.

Councillor Ken Monk wishes to thank all who attended, the people who set up tables, made cakes and helped with waiting on us. Those who did not come missed a very enjoyable afternoon.

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 5th November, 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Holy Communion (CW), 6.30pm Open to God: A Time to Remember…. with thankfulness those we have known and loved who have died.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: resumes on Friday evenings, commencing 29th September, in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Hapstead Hall, Ardingly: Christmas Fayre on Saturday 2nd December, 1.00pm - 4.30pm. Browse the stalls for gifts galore!, 1.30pm - 3.30pm Father Christmas and Grotto, 5.30pm Mulled Wine , Mince Pies and Christmas Carols!, Entry £1 per adults - Children Free

Sunday, 5th November 2017 & Sunday 12th November 2017: Ardingly Christadelphian’s warmly invite you to hear a bible talk ‘How God’s plan for peace will be achieved’, on Sunday, 5th November 2017 and ‘Israel’s next King - Jesus Christ’, on Sunday, 12th November 2017, to be held God willing at 14:00hrs at Hapstead Hall, High Street, Ardingly, RH17 6TD. If you would like further information in advance of this date, please contact Gary Holman: 01444 892697.

Ardingly History Society: welcome Ian Gledhill who will give an illustrated talk entitled ‘Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside’ in Hapstead Hall at 7.45 pm on Tuesday 14th November. Non Members welcome £3

THE SNOW QUEEN: We are delighted to inform the Ardingly Film community that, at 6pm on Saturday 9th December, Folksy Theatre will be performing their adaptation of The Snow Queen at Hapstead Hall in Ardingly as part of their UK tour.

Doors at Hapstead Hall open at 5.30pm, 30 minutes prior to the start of performance.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy live theatre in the village - purchase tickets in advance from this Friday!

£5.00 - £7.50 from Fellows Bakers and Ardingly Post Office and also at the next Ardingly Film, Victoria & Abdul on Thursday 26th October

Photographers welcome by previous arrangement.

If you would like more information on this production, please email Lee Hardwicke at info@folksytheatre.co.uk or call 01698 854409