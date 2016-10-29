Arts and crafts at Christmas fair

East Grinstead and Crawley Business Mums are running a pop-up market at Blackwell School in East Grinstead on Sunday December 4 from 10am to 12pm.

Lisa Barnes, who runs the business mums group, said: “There will be beautiful arts, crafts and gifts perfect for Christmas, children’s items, jewellery, clothing, yummy homemade treats, health, beauty and fitness taster sessions, children’s activities and much more.” Entry is free.

Contributed by East Grinstead and Crawley Business Mums

