HAVE A HAPPY CHRISTMAS: Balcombe and best wishes for 2017.

HALF MOON: Villagers hoping to secure the long term future of the Half Moon have formed a Community Benefit Society – the Balcombe Community Pub Limited which gives the legal entity for communal ownership of the pub. The deadline to subscribe is 24 December. The community is buying the building; not running a pub. After the purchase is secured, they will lease it to a tenant who will run it as a profitable business, for the benefit of Balcombe residents and visitors. Please OPT IN to this scheme, invest generously and be part of this truly valuable community project. This is your chance to make a difference to Balcombe. You can buy shares as an individual or groups and clubs can pool their money together for a joint purchase. Investors will receive an attractive certificate (suitable for framing!) which would make a lovely gift for your friends or family who care about Balcombe. Please see the website for details at www.savethehalfmoon.co.uk.

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING: takes place for an hour on Sunday 8 January between 11.30 – 12.30 pm in the Victory Hall Car Park. Thank you Balcombe Estate for providing this service once again.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Saturday 24 December 4.00 pm Family Crib Building Service and the arrival of the Posada following its journey through the village, 11.00 pm Midnight Sung Eucharist by Candlelight. Christmas Day 25 December 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Eucharist. Sunday 1 January 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Service – please come dressed as, or with a person dressed as, a wise person and a New Year’s resolution to share.

