HAPPY NEW YEAR!

HALF MOON: There has been a tremendous village response to date to the Save the Half Moon Inn campaign – the deadline to subscribe has now been extended to 5 January. Invest today for as little as £250. The Community Benefit Society will love to hear from you - www.savethehalfmoon.co.uk

LOCUS YOUTH CLUB: meets on Friday 6 January at 6.30 pm in the Parish Room.

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING: takes place for an hour on Sunday 8 January between 11.30 – 12.30 pm in the Victory Hall Car Park. Thank you Balcombe Estate for providing this service once again.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: takes place on Sunday 8 January at 8.00 pm with Pam and Barrie asking the questions and teams of four.

HISTORY SOCIETY: The 2017 season begins with, ‘Lewes Priory and the Dissolution of the Sussex Monasteries’, and the speaker is Helen Poole. This will take place on Wednesday 11 January in the Victory Hall, beginning at 8pm. The club are hoping to arrange a visit to the site of the Lewes Monastery during the summer, with Helen Poole to lead the tour.

At the January meeting, you will be able to pay your subscriptions and pick up your programme for the year, as well as looking through the CDs and DVDs available for borrowing, if you are a member. Currently, entry is £1 for members and £3 for guests, including refreshments.

BALCOMBE SCOUTS CHILLI BURNS QUIZ: takes place in the Parish Room on Saturday 21 January. Tickets priced at £12 are available now – please call 811800. The ticket price includes the cost of the two course meal and the quiz. Come along for a very merry night out and please bring your own drinks and glasses.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 8 January 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist

