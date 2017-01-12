BUSES: On 9 January 2017 the Compass Route 37 was withdrawn and instead West Sussex County Council stepped in to provide funding for Route 40 to be extended to include Balcombe. The times are as follows: buses will leave Balcombe on Mondays to Fridays at 1005 and 1230 for Crawley returning at 1210 and 1410. Buses from Balcombe to Haywards Heath will depart at 0810 on schooldays and 1227 on Mondays to Fridays returning at 0939, 1204 and 1504. Service 40 is generally operated with larger buses than the 37, and they will run via B2036, Bramble Hill and Haywards Heath Road in Balcombe (the route used until February 2015 by the 37). This is instead of the current route via Oldlands Avenue and Newlands. Please note that during school holidays you will need to request to come back to Balcombe from Haywards Heath in the afternoon around 3.00 pm because the bus will not be timetabled for Balcombe unless a passenger actually asks.

SAVE THE HALF MOON MESSAGE: Balcombe, we have fantastic news to share - we have made the decision to proceed! We are only £13K short of our target, but are within our contingency budget and more money is coming in. Exchange is expected to take place on Monday 9 January, with completion to follow a few weeks later. Given that there has been such an amazing response, we have decided to extend the Share Offer. There is still time to become a part of this – join our 300 members and get involved!

PARISH ROOM AGM: takes place on Tuesday 17 January at 7.30 pm in the Parish Room.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: takes place on Wednesday 18 January at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

BALCOMBE SCOUTS: Chilli Burns Quiz takes place in the Parish Room on Saturday 21 January. Tickets priced at £12 are available now – please call 811800. The ticket price includes the cost of the two course meal and the quiz. Come along for a very merry night out and please bring your own drinks and glasses.

PARISH MAGAZINE: Copy is due in on Sunday 15 January to balcombemageditors@outlook.com.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 15 January 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist and Sunday School. Tuesday 17 January 7.30 pm Service of Confirmation

