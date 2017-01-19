BUSES: Compass Route 40 now covers Balcombe. The times are as follows: buses will leave Balcombe on Mondays to Fridays at 1005 and 1230 for Crawley returning at 1210 and 1410. Buses from Balcombe to Haywards Heath will depart at 0810 on schooldays and 1227 on Mondays to Fridays returning at 0939, 1204 and 1504. They will run via B2036, Bramble Hill and Haywards Heath Road in Balcombe. Please note that during school holidays you will need to REQUEST to come back to Balcombe from Haywards Heath in the afternoon around 3.00 pm because the bus will not be timetabled for Balcombe unless a passenger actually asks.

MOTHERS’ UNION AGM: takes place on Thursday 19 January at 2.30 pm in the Parish Room.

BALCOMBE SCOUTS CHILLI BURNS QUIZ: takes place in the Parish Room on Saturday 21 January. Tickets priced at £12 are available now – please call 811800. The ticket price includes the cost of the two course meal and the quiz. Once again the Nizam Indian Restaurant in Haywards Heath are supplying rice for the event so a huge thank you to them. Come along for a very merry night out and please bring your own drinks and glasses.

CINEMA: the next film to be screened at the Victory Hall will be the feel good film - “A Street Cat named Bob” on Friday 27 January at 7.30 pm. The film is a 12A and tells the true life story of how a busker and recovering drug addict has his life transformed when he meets a stray ginger cat. The film stars Luke Treadaway; Bob the Cat; and Rula Gedmintas. Tickets for this film will be £6.00. As usual, these can be purchased in advance from Threads.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 22 January 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist and Sunday School. Wednesday 25 January 9.30 am Monthly informal meeting at the Rectory

