CINEMA: the next film to be screened at the Victory Hall will be the feel good film - “A Street Cat named Bob” on Friday 27 January at 7.30 pm. The film is a 12A and tells the true life story of how a busker and recovering drug addict has his life transformed when he meets a stray ginger cat. The film stars Luke Treadaway; Bob the Cat; and Rula Gedmintas. Tickets for this film will be £6.00. As usual, these can be purchased in advance from Threads.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: takes place on Sunday 29 January at 8.00 pm teams of 4.

GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION AGM: takes place on Friday 3 February at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall. Wine and nibbles make this a thoroughly enjoyable AGM. All welcome even if you are not a member, you can join on the night for £10 for life membership.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 29 January 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish

