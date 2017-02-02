GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION AGM: takes place on Friday 3 February at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall. Wine and nibbles make this a thoroughly enjoyable AGM. There will be an entertaining gardening quiz during the evening too. All welcome even if you are not a member, you can join on the night, £10 for life membership.

LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet in the Parish Room on Friday from 6.30 – 8.00 pm, they will be celebrating Chinese New Year. Everyone over 11 years old welcome. £1 subs.

MINTON BADMINTON CLUB: was started 50 years ago and is planning to mark this milestone later in the year. If you have ever been a member of Minton and would like to join them in this celebration please telephone the Secretary on 01444 400054 to have your name added to the invitation list.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL: We are delighted to announce that Max Preston Bell is the new Parish Councillor; he was co-opted on Wednesday 18 January at the Parish Council Meeting.

HALF MOON: Fantastic news, the village as Balcombe Community Pubs Ltd has purchased the Half Moon Inn. We believe that we are the 43rd community owned, co-operative pub, open and trading in the UK, and the first in West Sussex. The first General Meeting of Members will take place in the Victory Hall on Tuesday 7 February at 8pm. If you are keen to invest and haven’t quite got round to it then please look at our web site, or contact: savethehalfmoon@hotmail.com.

Finding the right tenant for the pub and the community is crucial. An advertising campaign has been launched in search of a permanent tenant. The tenant application details are on our website, and the advert is at:

http://www.leisurejobs.com/job/841176/pub-tenant-free-of-tie-pub-half-moon-inn-balcombe-sussex/

In the meantime Simon Hancock has graciously accepted to continue as the tenant at will for BCPL, until a decision is made as to a permanent tenant for the pub. Simon’s manager Debbie, and her team Andy, Nick and Tony, are doing a great job at the pub, and in keeping the Half Moon Inn open for business. Please support our pub by visiting for a drink or a meal, and encourage others to do so!

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY: the next talk will be on Wednesday 8 February and will be delivered by Ros Black and titled ‘Temperance Tales from Sussex and Surrey’. Order your drinks from the Club beforehand!

Victory Hall 8.00pm. Tickets at the door are £1 members and £3 visitors, including refreshments. Visitors welcome.

NEARLY NEW SALE: Call Nicky Gould on 811708 if you would like a table at this Victory Hall fund-raiser on Saturday 11 February from 10.00 am until 1.00 pm. You can sell any pre-loved items e.g. household goods, clothes, toys, tools. Entry free. Tables cost £12.00 each. Contact Nicky Gould for details: 01444 811708 or nicky.gould@btinternet.com

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 5 February 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Service – Mary & Joseph bring baby Jesus to the Temple.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.