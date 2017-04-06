FIGHT AGAINST CANCER COFFEE MORNING: takes place at Heads Together on Thursday 6 April between 10.00 am and 2.00 pm. Any raffle prize donations would be welcome.

BALCOMBE WI: meet in the Victory Hall at 2.00 pm on Thursday 6 April.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a Coffee Morning on Saturday 8 April in the Parish Room from 10.00 am until 12.30 pm when Ben Vickerstaff will be raising money for a school trip to Peru. A number of Balcombe young people at Warden Park are taking part in this trip to Peru where they will be volunteering in a local community. This will be the experience of a life time for those involved and will benefit some very poor communities in Peru. Look out for more fund-raisers throughout the year.

BALCOMBE CLUB: There is live music in the Club on Saturday 8 April with Mike Dobie playing live at 8.00 pm.

QUIZ: Pam and Barrie are asking the questions in the Balcombe Club on Sunday 9 April, at 8.30 pm teams of four.

CINEMA: the film “Lion” will be screened on Friday 14 April starting at 7.30 PM in the Victory Hall. This is a PG and tells the story of a man, adopted as a boy in India and brought up in Australia. Twenty five years later, he sets out to find his long lost family. The film stars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. Tickets for this film will be £6.00 from Threads.

GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION: Our Spring Show has just taken place, and the Victory Hall was buzzing with people, catching up with each other, and enjoying the tea and the yummy home-made cakes baked by talented cooks of this village. The hall did look lovely with those colourful exhibits. We missed the Flower Club ladies of course, their contribution, and creative flair will always be fondly remembered. The daffodils were not as plentiful as in previous years; perhaps they had sensed that the judge was a daffodil specialist.

The best exhibit in the flower class was awarded for a vase of subtle red/pink tulips grown by Prue Harding. The Competition Cake was won by Rosie Wiltshire. The David Tewson Cup was won by Rosemary Robertson. The Mollie Nicholson Junior Challenge was won by Adam Adamou, and the Denman Plate was won by Rob McIntyre.

The next important date for your diary is Saturday 20th May when we will be having our plant sale in the Parish Room from 10.00 am until 11.30 am.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Palm Sunday 9 April 8am Holy Communion, 9.50 am Palm Sunday Procession from the Rectory to the Church , 10.00 am Parish Eucharist. Wednesday 12 April 10.00 am Said Eucharist

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.