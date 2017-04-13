CINEMA: the film “Lion” will be screened on Friday 14 April starting at 7.30 pm in the Victory Hall. This is a PG and tells the story of a man, adopted as a boy in India and brought up in Australia. Twenty five years later, he sets out to find his long lost family. The film stars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. Tickets for this film will be £6.00 from Threads.

LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet on Friday 14 May at 6.30 pm at Rowhill House.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: is due on Saturday 15 May.

VICTORY PLAYERS EGM: takes place on Tuesday 18 April at 7.30 pm in Bramble Hall. This is a chance to discuss future projects for the group, all welcome including non-members. Call 811494 for more information.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL: meet on Wednesday 19 April at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: takes place in Bramble Hall on Monday 24 April at 7.30 pm in Bramble Hall.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Maundy Thursday 13 April 7.00 pm Said Eucharist, 7.40 pm Informal Agape Meal and reflection

Good Friday 14 April 10.00 am Family Service – children take part in the story of the Last Supper and Good Friday – Hot Cross Buns after the service

2.00 pm Reflective Service – following the events of Holy Week and the Passion in words and music

6.30 – 8.00 pm Locus – Passover type meal and Easter quiz at Rowhill House

Easter Sunday 16 March – Christ is Risen – 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Eucharist (with Easter eggs)

