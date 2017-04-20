ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: There is a Bingo and Fish n Chip supper evening on Thursday 20 April at 7.00 pm in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club.

REPOWER BALCOMBE AGM: takes place on Saturday 22 April at 10.30 am at Turners Hill School.

CRAFT, GIFT & LOCAL PRODUCE FAIR: The first full fair of the year is on Saturday 22 April from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall with Tiggers Pre-School raising money with the charity table, and they will also be making and selling refreshments from the WI Room. Glenda has invited some new contributors this time round with many artistic stallholders who will be selling hand-made aprons, baby quilts, leather bags, botanical watercolours, fabric items for the home and patchworks to name a few. There will also be lovely jewellery and scarves just in time for Spring. Helen will once again be selling the fantastic Neal’s Yard organic health and beauty products and Lisette her stylish French soaps and hand towels. Look out too for the regulars including hand-made cards, Phoenix cards and Usborne Books.

On the produce front catch all the regulars: Richard with his tasty sausages and other pork products, Mary with cakes and preserves, Game On condiments for game, meat and cheese, Luigi with Italian products, and the mouth-watering Monty Bojangles chocolates. There is something for the dogs too with Bernie and the Oscar doggie treats back by popular demand.

LIVE MUSIC AT BALCOMBE CLUB: on Saturday 22 April JO 90 will be playing.

BALCOMBE TENNIS CLUB: is delighted to welcome everyone to the NEW SEASON OPENER on Sunday 23 April 2017; 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Come for the Rusty Rackets Doubles for all ages. Cream Teas & Cordial. We look forward to an exciting new season with plenty of events on the calendar! Please do come and support this great community facility.

QUIZ: Pam and Barrie are asking the questions in the Balcombe Club on Sunday 23 April at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: takes place in Bramble Hall on Monday 24 April at 7.30 pm in Bramble Hall. After the business of the day there will be a brief talk about the Half Moon by a representative from Balcombe Community Pub Ltd.

BALCOMBE CLUB: On Wednesday 26 April the Southern Scooter Rebel Alliance spring ride out will come to Balcombe Club, with live music from Stop Press. Having just released their debut LP “Rise” this band is a fantastic reggae fusion band playing classic songs as well as their own.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 23 March 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist and Sunday School

Wednesday 26 April 9.30 am Monthly meeting at the Rectory

