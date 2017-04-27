LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet on Friday 28 April from 6.30 – 8.00 pm in the Parish Room.

DAVID HOBBS MEMORIAL GAMES NIGHT: takes place at the Balcombe Club on Saturday 29 April 2017 from 6.00 pm. There will be 5 sports and individual knock-out competitions in each: Darts, Pool, Table Top Bowls, Indoor Bowls, Shove-Halfpenny. There will be a trophy for the combined winner and Raffle/Auction. All money raised to be given to Gwen’s nominated charity/organisation. Limited to 32 entrants. Put your name down on the club notice board Entry £5 +Bottle of Wine Or contact John Greetham on 819271.

BALCOMBE SCHOOL PTA QUIZ: takes place on Friday 5 May at 7.30 pm for 8.00 pm in the School Hall. The ticket price of £10 includes a hot dog supper and the quiz. Teams of 6, tickets are available on pta.balcombe@gmail.com.

BALCOMBE SUPERSTARS: starts on Saturday 13 May and runs through the week (after school for children and evening for adults) to Sunday 21 May inclusive, the bulk of the events take place during the day on the Recreation Ground Sunday 14th. The minimum age is 7 years and there is no upper limit. This brilliant village competition features 17 events that take place around the village using all of our sporting amenities, from which your highest scores recorded in 13 events are counted. Events include: badminton, rowing, bowling , skittles , football dribbling , basketball shooting , tennis and table tennis, and target shooting at the village rifle range.

The event is an excellent way of introducing yourselves to new sports and to try the facilities and clubs around the village where members will be on hand to help you, whether you are a novice or a seasoned player. The competition is open to anyone who lives in Balcombe or is affiliated to any of the Balcombe Clubs or School, there are 8 entry categories to suit all, both for boys and girls, ladies and men with 2 age categories in each to ensure that everyone competes on an equal basis and has a chance to win one of the historic Superstar trophies..

If you don’t have an entry form already then pick one up from Jemma in Balcombe Stores or Isabel in Threads. Alternatively call John Greetham on 819271 or Paul Nolan on 811008. The cost of entry is £4.00 for juniors (under 15 years) and £5.00 for Adults (15 upwards). This covers the cost of the hire of the halls and the medals and trophy engraving which are presented at the presentation event that follows completion of the last competition category. The closing date for entries is 6 May.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 30 April 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist

