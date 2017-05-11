HISTORY SOCIETY EXHIBITION: Our next event is our Exhibition on Saturday 15 May, in the Victory Hall from 10 – 4.00 pm entitled ‘Never a Dull Moment ‘. We felt that this was an apt description as the village has fostered so many clubs and societies over the years. There will be plenty of photographs to view, and a special display of memorabilia and craft by the WI, as the Balcombe branch celebrates its centenary this year.

The Exhibition offers you an opportunity to read some of the archive material, which many of you have found to be an interesting way to pass an hour or two, and Colin Burnham will get us up to date on the work he has been doing on the Railway Project. There really is something for everyone.

BALCOMBE SUPERSTARS: starts on Saturday 13 May and runs through the week (after school for children and evening for adults) to Sunday 21 May inclusive, the bulk of the events take place during the day on the Recreation Ground Sunday 14th. The minimum age is 7 years and there is no upper limit. This brilliant village competition features 17 events that take place around the village using all of our sporting amenities, from which your highest scores recorded in 13 events are counted. Events include: badminton, rowing, bowling , skittles , football dribbling , basketball shooting , tennis and table tennis, and target shooting at the village rifle range.

The event is an excellent way of introducing yourselves to new sports and to try the facilities and clubs around the village where members will be on hand to help you, whether you are a novice or a seasoned player. The competition is open to anyone who lives in Balcombe or is affiliated to any of the Balcombe Clubs or School, there are 8 entry categories to suit all, both for boys and girls, ladies and men with 2 age categories in each to ensure that everyone competes on an equal basis and has a chance to win one of the historic Superstar trophies..

If you don’t have an entry form already then pick one up from Jemma in Balcombe Stores or Isabel in Threads. Alternatively call John Greetham on 819271 or Paul Nolan on 811008. The cost of entry is £4.00 for juniors (under 15 years) and £5.00 for Adults (15 upwards). This covers the cost of the hire of the halls and the medals and trophy engraving which are presented at the presentation event that follows completion of the last competition category. The closing date for entries is 6 May.

BREAKFAST IN BRAMBLE HALL: there is a fund-raising pop up breakfast event in Bramble Hall on Sunday 14 May from 9.00 am until 12 noon, when James Stevenson will be raising money towards his Warden Park trip to Peru. Delicious full English, croissants, American Pancakes, it comes highly recommended.

BIRCHANGER GARDENS: are open for St. Catherine’s Hospice on Sunday 14 May from 2.00 – 5.30 pm. These magnificent gardens on the High Street have fantastic displays of azaleas and rhododendrons. Teas are served on the lawn and there is free car parking. Entrance £5 with children free, and dogs welcome on leads. Two miles east of A23 on the B2110, signposted on the day. A really lovely walk over the 7 acre garden.

CHRISTIAN AID WEEK: starts this week. Look out for the collectors.

RUBBISH FREIGHTERS: come to the Victory Hall Car Park on Sunday 21 May from 10.00 am until 12 noon. There will be garden waste and domestic waste vehicles.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: takes place on Sunday 14 April at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

GWEN HOBBS: would like to say a huge thank you to all those who took part in the Dave Hobbs memorial event in Balcombe Club on Saturday 29 April. A figure of £268 was raised which will go towards new garden furniture for the Club garden.

FREE WELLBEING TALK: Do you want to make some changes to your lifestyle but don’t know where to start? Could some guidance around leading a healthy lifestyle support your wellbeing? Then come along to Bramble Hall on Monday 15 May at 13:00 – 14:30 when qualified Wellbeing Advisors will be holding a fun, free, interactive group workshop on lifestyles and nutrition, leading in to understanding more about food labels and what to look out for especially when it comes to hidden sugars.

There will also be a section for your own awareness on all the fantastic services your local Wellbeing Hub runs and lots of chances to ask any questions.

Please call 811833 if you are interested so we can log numbers.

BOWLS CLUB: The outdoor bowls season has started and herewith the first set of results. Saturday 22 April St. Francis 82: Balcombe 52. Sunday 23 April Balcombe 88: Colemans Hatch 54. Thursday 27 April Horley 75: Balcombe 56. Saturday 29 April Balcombe 60: Crawley Town 65. Sunday 30 April Burgess Hill V Balcombe cancelled due to lack of Balcombe Players.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: is due in on Monday 15 May.

GARDENERS’ PLANT SALE: takes place on Saturday 20 May from 10 – 11.30 am in the Parish Room.

FOREST RIDGE GARDEN: is open for St. Mary’s and Doctors of Nepal on Saturday 20 May from 2.00 pm to 5.30 pm. This lovely garden is on Paddockhurst Lane and will be well signposted on the day. The Gardeners’ Association will be running a tombola.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 14 May 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: Last weekend the results were for Saturday 8 May Crawley Town 64: Balcombe 70 shots. On Sunday 7 May Lindfield 72: Balcombe 50 shots.

