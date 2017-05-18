NEARLY NEW TABLE TOP SALE: there is a nearly new sale in the Victory Hall on Saturday 20 May from 10.00 am until 1.00 pm. If you would like to sell your “once loved items” call Nicky on 811708. Tables are £12 with sellers keeping 100% of their profit. Free admission with refreshments available. Booking fees will go towards the cost of renewing the lighting in the Victory Hall.

GARDENERS’ PLANT SALE: takes place on Saturday 20 May from 10 – 11.30 am in the Parish Room. As well as being able to pick up some bargain plants you can enjoy tea and fantastic home-made cakes.

BOWLS CLUB: The Club are having an Open Day on Saturday 20 May from 11.00 am until 3.00 pm at the Balcombe Bowls Club come along and have a go or just have a chat about the club. Please wear flat shoes if you want to play. All are very welcome. Club results for Saturday 13 May Henfield 55: Balcombe 38 on Sunday 14 May Handcross 51: Balcombe 78.

BALCOMBE CLUB: are hosting a charity event for St. Catherine’s Hospice on Saturday 20 May from 7.30 pm when there will be live music and DJs playing in the Victory Hall. There will be three bands, the Bermondsey Joy Riders (glam and fun), The Members (on their 40th anniversary tour), and a local band, Punky Reggae Party. Tickets are £10 with £5 going to St. Catherine’s.

BALCOMBE TENNIS CLUB: are joining in with the Great British Tennis Weekend which is a nationwide “open day” campaign to encourage more people to play tennis, by offering free opportunities to play. To participate come and join them at the Tennis Courts on Sunday 21 May from 3.00 pm until 5.30 pm. Adults and juniors welcome with an American Tennis format. Prizes for the most games won, racquets available and spectators welcome. Cream teas and cordial will be served.

BIRCHANGER GARDENS: are open for St. Mary’s Church on Sunday 21 May from 2.00 – 5.30 pm. These magnificent gardens on the High Street have fantastic displays of azaleas and rhododendrons. Teas are served on the lawn and there is free car parking. Entrance £5 with children free, and dogs welcome on leads. Two miles east of A23 on the B2110, signposted on the day. A really lovely walk over the 7 acre garden.

RUBBISH FREIGHTERS: come to the Victory Hall Car Park on Sunday 21 May from 10.00 am until 12 noon. There will be garden waste and domestic waste vehicles.

FOREST RIDGE GARDEN: is open for St. Mary’s and Doctors of Nepal on Saturday 20 May from 2.00 pm to 5.30 pm. This lovely garden is on Paddockhurst Lane RH17 6QZ and will be well signposted on the day. Enjoy the beautiful views and many outstanding features of this delightful garden. The Gardeners’ Association will be running a tombola for Club funds to help support its bi-annual Shows. Entrance £4 for adults, children free.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 21 May 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School

