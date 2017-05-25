HALF MOON INN:at the end of this month we say good-bye to Debbie, Andy and the team who are leaving the pub to move on to new pastures. We wish them well for the future and thank them for their hard work over the last year in creating a cosy, friendly atmosphere, and cooking some very tasty food.

CINEMA: The film “Allied” starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard will be on Friday 26 May at 7.30 pm in the Victory Hall. This is a 15 certificate and tells the story of a WWII Canadian intelligence officer and how his relationship with a French resistance fighter is tested by the strains of war. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BALCOMBE CLUB BBQ: Don’t miss the Club’s BBQ on Saturday 27 May when Steve Crane will be cooking.

GARDENERS’ PLANT SALE: was a merry affair last weekend and we would like to t hank all those who donated plants for us to sell. This is a major fund raiser for the Association which enables us to continue to run the Spring and Autumn Shows each year, which usually operate at a loss.

PERU QUIZ: Ben Vickerstaff & Harriet Record would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported their Great Peruvian Curry Quiz recently held in the Victory Hall - it was a fantastic evening had by all! A whopping £1,570 was made towards their four week trip to Peru next year with Warden Park Academy to carry out voluntary work including building work, tree planting and water irrigation. Thank you!

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 28 May 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School

Wednesday 31 May 9.30 am Monthly meeting at the Rectory

