CRAFT, GIFT & LOCAL PRODUCE FAIR: The next fair is on Saturday, June 17 from 10 am until 2pm in the Victory Hall.

CINEMA: The next film to be shown in the Victory Hall is The Light Between Oceans on Friday, June 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BOWLS CLUB: The results were Sunday, May 21 Balcombe 81: Hawth 51. Saturday, May 27 Balcombe 54: Isle of Thorns 68. Sunday, May 28 Nutley 33: Balcombe 37.

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday, June 4 8am Holy Communion, 10am Family Service, 6pm Evensong

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.