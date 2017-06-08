LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet on Friday 9 June from 6.30 pm until 8.00 pm in the Parish Room.

FISH & CHIPS: Starting Friday 9 June the Victory Hall Kitchen will open its doors each Friday to anyone who would like to eat their fish and chips super hot. The Kitchen will be open from midday till 2pm. Once you have received your order from the mobile Fish & Chip pop in, no need to reserve, tea and ketchup provided. This initiative allows customers of the very popular mobile Fish & Chip van the opportunity to use the Victory Hall Kitchen. It is being sponsored by members of the community and we hope to make this a regular Friday event if it proves popular. So we look forward to seeing you at The Victory Hall Kitchen on Friday 9 June.

POP UP BREAKFAST: James Stevenson will be raising money for his Warden Park trip to Peru in Bramble Hall on Sunday 11 June from 9 – 12 noon in the Parish Room. There will be full English on offer as well as American Pancakes and Pastries all in the comfortable surroundings of Bramble Hall, and even al fresco if the weather holds.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL: meets on Wednesday 14 June at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: takes place on Sunday 11 June at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

CRAFT, GIFT & LOCAL PRODUCE FAIR: the next fair is on Saturday 17 June from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall when Balcombe School PTA will be running the charity table with either a raffle or tombola; they will also be making & selling refreshments.

CINEMA: the next film to be shown in the Victory Hall is The Light Between Oceans on Friday 23 June at 7.30 pm. The Romantic drama film tells the story of a couple who are lighthouse keepers off the Australian coast in the post war years and their struggle to raise a baby rescued from a sinking boat. The film stars Michael Fassbender, Alecia Vikander, and Rachel Weisz. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BOWLS CLUB: The results were Sunday 3 June Vicarage 74: Balcombe 59. Sunday 4 June Balcombe 60: St. Francis 68.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 11 June 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist. Wednesday 14 June 10.00 am Said Eucharist

