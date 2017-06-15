ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FISH AND CHIPS: event with Bingo takes place in the Forest Room on Thursday 15 June at 7.00 pm.

CRAFT, GIFT & LOCAL PRODUCE FAIR: the next fair is on Saturday from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall when Balcombe School PTA will be running the charity table with either a raffle or tombola; they will also be making & selling refreshments. In the Hall this time round there will be Mandy with patchwork items plus from the other stallholders hand-made silver jewellery featuring pearls, Swarovski crystal and beautiful stones, shabby chic gifts, Neal’s Yard organic beauty and health products, and cane, upholstery (seagrass and rush items too), leather goods, soaps, scented charm bags etc. Julia is back with her Phoenix Cards and so too is Chrissy with Usborne Books. There will also be hand-made cards, stained glass items, cushions, wooden and felt products. Stock up on Richard’s pork products and try his fabulous sausages. You can also buy cakes, chutneys and jams from Mary. The dogs are not left out too with Bernie’s, Oscar doggie food & accessories. Glenda’s stall will be looking as stylish as ever with her gifts for the home and children’s wear.

PARISH MAGAZINE: COPY is due in today 15 June.

LIVE MUSIC BALCOMBE CLUB: Mike Dobie will be presiding over an Open Mic night at the Balcombe Club from 8.00 pm on Tuesday 20 June.

SCOOTERS: It is hoped, weather permitting, that the Scooters will be back in the Balcombe Club on Wednesday 21 June.

CINEMA: the next film to be shown in the Victory Hall is The Light Between Oceans on Friday 23 June at 7.30 pm. The Romantic drama film tells the story of a couple who are lighthouse keepers off the Australian coast in the post war years and their struggle to raise a baby rescued from a sinking boat. The film stars Michael Fassbender, Alecia Vikander, and Rachel Weisz. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BOWLS CLUB: The results were Wednesday 7 June Balcombe 55: Downsman 67. Saturday 10 June Balcombe 70 : Nutley 53. Sunday 11 June East Grinstead 73 : Balcombe 39.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 18 June 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School. Friday 23 June 6.30 pm Locus in the Parish Room

