CINEMA: the next film to be shown in the Victory Hall is The Light Between Oceans on Friday 23 June at 7.30 pm. This Romantic drama film tells the story of a couple who are lighthouse keepers off the Australian coast in the post war years and their struggle to raise a baby rescued from a sinking boat. The film stars Michael Fassbender, Alecia Vikander, and Rachel Weisz. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BALCOMBE SCHOOL SUMMER FAIR: takes place on Thursday 29 June from 3.15 – 6.00 pm at School. There will be a BBQ, Pimms, Beer, Beat the Goalie, Face Painting, Bouncy Castle, Cookies, Cakes and Sweets and lots more all on the field.

BOWLS CLUB: The results were Saturday 17 June Balcombe 75: Southgate Park 69. Sunday 18 June Felbridge 68: Balcombe 34.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: is on Sunday 25 June at 8.00 pm. Teams of four with Pam and Barrie asking the questions.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Friday 23 June 6.30 pm Locus in the Parish Room. Sunday 25 June 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School. Wednesday 28 June 9.30 am Monthly meeting at the Rectory

