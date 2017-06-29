BALCOMBE SCHOOL SUMMER FAIR: takes place on Thursday 29 June from 3.15 – 6.00 pm at School. There will be a BBQ, Pimms, Beer, Beat the Goalie, Face Painting, Bouncy Castle, Cookies, Cakes and Sweets and lots more all on the field.

BALCOMBE BABIES: are looking for people to help run the group from September. The group was set up by Helen and Sharon in 2010 and over the years it has been hugely popular with a lovely group of volunteers. However Helen stopped helping run the group last year; a year after her own youngest child had started school. Sharon has valiantly continued running the group since then, and has pretty much been there every Tuesday since 2010; we owe her and our regular volunteer, Pauline, as well as our treasurer Nadine, a huge debt of thanks. However, Sharon’s Grandson is now moving on to school, and Sharon and Helen have their own developing work lives to look forward to. It’s time to move on. They would be thrilled if someone, or 2 or 3 people would come forward to run the group from September, either on a weekly, fortnightly or even monthly basis, as this group provides a lovely level of interactive learning that is usually only found in higher paying professional groups.

If no-one comes forward before the end of the school term, then Balcombe Babies, will sadly close its doors on Tuesday 25 July. On that day we would like to have a little party to celebrate 7 years of wonderful early years support in our local village. If any previous members would like to come along you would be very welcome, bring a few snacks (and tissues) and we would also like to invite all of our previous volunteers: Jacqueline, Barbara, Sarah, Carol, Nadine and of course Pauline.

For more information or if you would like to continue the group in September, please ring Helen (819118) or Sharon (811920) or email us at balcombebabies@gmail.com, we would love to hear from you.

BOWLS CLUB: On Saturday 24 June the match against Vicarage Bowls Club had to be cancelled because of lack of Balcombe players. On Sunday 25 June the Club played games for the Memorial Cup – the winning team were Gordon Brown, Ray Voller and David Dean. If anyone is interested in playing at Balcombe Bowls Club do contact the Secretary Tracy Corbett-Voller on 01444 411339.

RAINFALL: in May was 77 mm, that’s 3 inches. Still the driest year to date for more than ten years.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 2 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Service – Annual Pet Service - Please bring your pet or picture if more appropriate!. 6.00 pm Evensong

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.