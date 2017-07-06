BALCOMBE FETE: takes place on Saturday 15 July from 12.00 noon until 5.00 pm at the Recreation Ground and then from 7.00 pm until 10.30 pm when Two Choices will be playing live. A fabulous afternoon of stalls, shows, and varied entertainment will keep everyone amused. Look out for terrier racing this year, dog obedience, dance, and not forgetting tug of war and egg throwing. As ever, the Beer tent will be showcasing a range of beers, serving drinks all day and into the evening. There will also be a Pimms tent and food from the Scouts during the day and chilli in the evening. Have a think about what you can enter for the Craft Show too – the range of classes is listed in the Parish Magazine.

FISH & CHIPS: Buy your fish and chips from the van and you are welcome to eat them in the WI Room in the Victory Hall from 12 until 2.00 pm on Friday 7 July and on subsequent Fridays.

LOCUS: Youth Group meet on Friday 7 July at the tennis courts at 6.30 pm.

POP UP BREAKFAST: On Sunday 9 July there will be another Pop Up Breakfast in Bramble Hall from 9.00 am until 12 noon when Warden Park students are raising money for their trip to Peru in the summer of 2018. Full English, Baps and Butties, American Pancakes and Pastries are on offer.

QUIZ NIGHT: at Balcombe Club on Sunday 9 July at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

SCOUTS AGM: takes place in the Scout Hut on Monday 10 July at 7.30 pm.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: takes place on Wednesday 12 July at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

BOWLS CLUB: On Wednesday 28 June Handcross 62: Balcombe 62. Saturday 1 July Felbridge 71 : Balcombe 28 (a poor result because of lack of Balcombe players). On Sunday 2 July Downsman 63: Balcombe. 64.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 9 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist. Wednesday 12 July 10.00 am Said Eucharist, 12 noon Play & Praise – Picnic and Games in the Rec.” Please bring a picnic, cake and lollies will be provided.

