BALCOMBE FETE: takes place on Saturday 15 July from 12.00 noon until 5.00 pm at the Recreation Ground and then from 7.00 pm until 10.30 pm when Two Choices will be playing live. The Fete is run by a team of volunteers and any profits raised are ploughed back into good causes within Balcombe. Do support the afternoon by buying raffle tickets if you are unable to attend but better still come along for a fabulous afternoon of stalls, shows, and varied entertainment. Look out for terrier racing this year, dog obedience, dance, and not forgetting tug of war, egg throwing and The Hounds! As ever, the Beer tent will be showcasing a range of beers, serving drinks all day and into the evening. There will also be a Pimms tent and food from the Scouts and Tiggers during the day, and chilli in the evening. Have a think about what you can enter for the Craft Show too – the range of classes is listed in the Parish Magazine. We will love to see you.

BALCOMBE FLOWER CLUB: Early this year after 46 years Balcombe Flower Club closed its doors for the last time. With funds left over, the Club decided to buy a commemorative bench for all the village to enjoy; this has been sited on the Green opposite Balcombe School. In a relaxed ceremony last week fourteen of the members gathered for the ribbon cutting by Lois Fenn. Anne Anderson extended thanks to Jamie and all at the Balcombe Saw Mill who helped to create the bench, and to Mike Talman and Mike Anderson for their help in securing it in its position. The bench is pure Balcombe with the wood grown here, the bench crafted here and even the carved dedication done locally. Tea and cake were then served in Anne’s delightful garden amongst geraniums, agapanthus and other summer flowers: a very fitting end to a lovely afternoon.

FISH & CHIPS: Buy your fish and chips from the van and you are welcome to eat them in the WI Room in the Victory Hall from 12 until 2.00 pm on Friday 7 July and on subsequent Fridays.

CINEMA: The next film to be screened in the Victory Hall on Friday 14 July at 7.30 pm will be the historical drama - “Viceroy’s House.” The historical biographic drama film tells the story of how Lord Mountbatten, as last Viceroy of India, oversees the transition of British India to independence and partition. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, and Michael Gambon. The running time will be 106 minutes, with an interval for refreshments mid-way. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BOWLS CLUB: On Saturday 8 July the Jubilee Cup was contested by a total of 11 teams, West Hoathly, Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst, Burgess Hill, 2 teams from The Hawth, 2 teams from Handcross as well as four Balcombe teams. The winners were the Hawth B Team. The results for Sunday 9 July Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst 51 : Balcombe 88.

BALCOMBE CARE GROUP AGM: takes place on Monday 19 July at 7.30 pm in the Parish Room.

CRICKET WEEK: is nearly upon us starting on Saturday 22 July through to Saturday 29 July. A full week of matches, entertainment and food at the cricket ground culminating in the amazing Cricket Club BBQ (Hog Roast) on Saturday 29 July from 7.00 pm when there will be live music. Tickets are on sale now at £5 for adults, under 6s free – get them at Threads, Balcombe Stores or at the Cricket Ground.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 16 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.