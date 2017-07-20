BALCOMBE FETE: Thank you to everyone who helped to make the Fete another great event this year, and to all those who came along. If you won a voucher for the Maize Maze at Tulleys Farm or for Fishers Farm tickets please call 811833 to collect the actual tickets for entry.

CRICKET WEEK: is nearly upon us starting on Saturday 22 July through to Saturday 29 July. A full week of matches, entertainment and food at the cricket ground culminating in the amazing Cricket Club BBQ (Hog Roast) on Saturday 29 July from 7.00 pm when there will be live music. Tickets are on sale now at £5 for adults, under 6s free – get them at Threads, Balcombe Stores or at the Cricket Ground.

ROAD WORKS: there will be two way traffic lights for water works on the Haywards Heath Road south of the junction at Threads from July 20 until 24 July.

BOWLS CLUB: On Thursday 13 July Balcombe 64: Burgess Hill 61. On Saturday 15 July Southwater 47: Balcombe 43. On Sunday 16 July Balcombe 43: Handcross 45.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 23 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School. Wednesday 26 July 9.30 am Monthly meeting at the Rectory.

