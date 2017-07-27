CRICKET WEEK: is in full swing culminating in the BBQ on Saturday 29 July at 7.00 pm when there will be hog roast and live music. Tickets are on sale now at £5 for adults, under 6s free – get them at Threads, Balcombe Stores or at the Cricket Ground. If you haven’t been down yet then don’t wait for the BBQ, during the day between 3 – 5.00 pm they have cream teas and cupcakes, bouncy castle, and a beach! Friday 28 July there will be a Steel Band playing and the junior presentation evening.

QUIZ NIGHT: Come along to Balcombe Club on Sunday 30 July at 8.00 pm and enjoy one of Pam and Barrie’s quizzes. Teams of four.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 30 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist

Sunday 6 August 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Service, 6.00 pm Evensong

