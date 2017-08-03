BALCOMBE SIGN: The Balcombe sign is now back on the Green in front of the school and greets you as you come into the village from the North. Many thanks to Michael Noble, Jamie Kirkman, Adam King and all those who worked on the project.

LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet on Friday 4 August at 6.30 pm until 8.00 pm. Contact Denise on 07500 457735 for details.

The August POP UP BREAKFAST: raising funds for a Warden Park trip to Peru, which was scheduled for 6 August has been cancelled. The next date is Sunday 17 September.

PARISH BBQ & JAZZ: The 2017 Parish BBQ is being held at the Balcombe Cricket Club at 12.30 pm on Sunday 13 August. This year’s event is a special one as Balcombe says goodbye to Pennie and Desmond Burton. The Cricket Club will be running a bar and the Paul Richards Trio will be playing jazz to help the afternoon go with a swing. Tickets are priced at £6 for adults and £3 for children and are available from Threads or via the Church. Or you can bring your own picnic.

CATS PROTECTION: On Sunday 13 August from 11 – 4.00 pm the Cats Protection League are running a Coffee Morning and Afternoon Garden Party event in the Parish Room. The will have fancy gifts, cakes, books, bric-a-brac, toys, plants, Christmas Cards, Calendars, Diaries, Tombola and Raffle. Come along to enjoy refreshments and to listen to the Sussex Folk Orchestra. Free entrance.

BOWLS CLUB RESULTS: On Saturday 22 July Southwick Park 44: Balcombe 18. On Sunday 23 July Henfield 78: Balcombe 58.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 30 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist. Sunday 6 August 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Service, 6.00 pm Evensong

