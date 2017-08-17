BALCOMBE BABY & TODDLER GROUP: will be meeting on Thursday mornings in the Recreation Ground for a catch up and play, weather permitting.

LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet on Friday 18 August from 6.30 – 8.00 pm. Contact Denise on 07500 457735 for details.

WEIGHT OFF WORKSHOP: Are you looking for support towards a lifestyle change? Then sign up for the 12 week weight management programme which will help you to feel healthier and fitter. The next course will start on Wednesday 20 September 1.00 pm – 3.00 pm in Bramble Hall. The cost is £20 for the whole course. The session will be one hour of healthy eating discussion and then one hour of exercise. Please wear comfortable clothing. To book your space or for more information contact the Wellbeing Team on 01444 477191 or email wellbeing@midsussex.gov.uk.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 20 August 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist

