HALF MOON PUB: welcome and good luck to Nick and Diana Madgett who reopened the pub after some refurbishment work last Friday 18 August. Already there is a buzz about the place and villagers are raving about the food! See you in there!

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: On Wednesday 9 August the match against Handcross was cancelled because of bad weather. On Saturday 12 August the Stewart Oxley Semi Final saw Worthing Pavilion win with 25 shots over Reigate Priory with 7 shots. On Saturday 13 August in the afternoon Southwick Park 56: Balcombe 59. On Sunday 13 August Balcombe 44: Reigate Priory 69. On Saturday 19 August the Stewart Oxley Final was played with Worthing Pavilion winning with 32 against Downsman with 10. The Club also played a Mac Triples match on Saturday with the winning team Bill Jacques, Ray Voller and Peter Green/Barbara Skinner. On Sunday 20 August Balcombe had to cancel the match against Southgate Park because they could not find enough players.

BALCOMBE CLUB: have live music on Saturday 26 August with Bad Bad Whiskey performing at 8.00 pm, this is a Brighton based Skiffle band. The regular quiz takes place on Sunday 27 August at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

WEIGHT OFF WORKSHOP: Are you looking for support towards a lifestyle change? Then sign up for the 12 week weight management programme which will help you to feel healthier and fitter. The next course will start on Wednesday 20 September 1.00 pm – 3.00 pm in Bramble Hall. The cost is £20 for the whole course. The session will be one hour of healthy eating discussion and then one hour of exercise. Please wear comfortable clothing. To book your space or for more information contact the Wellbeing Team on 01444 477191 or email wellbeing@midsussex.gov.uk.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 27 August 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.