JOAN THOMASON: Malcolm would like to say a big thank you to all who donated in lieu of flowers for Joan Thomason MBE. The amount donated, which will go to extra funding for Balcombe C of E Primary School, is £2,116.67 inc. £110 sent directly to the School. Thanks Malcolm Thomason.

LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet at Lodgelands on Friday 1 September at 6.30 pm.

BALCOMBE TENNIS CLUB: have organised a matchplay afternoon for all ages on Saturday 2 September 3.00 – 5.30 pm at the tennis club.

DESMOND & PENNIE’S FINAL SERVICE: in Balcombe will be on Sunday 3 September at 10.00 am.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL: meet on Wednesday 6 September at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION AUTUMN SHOW: takes place on Saturday 9 September from 2.30 – 4.00 pm in the Victory Hall. Do come along to see fabulous displays of vegetables and flowers, and if you can enter something that would be tremendous. You don’t have to be an expert just an enthusiastic gardener who is proud of something that has grown in your garden! The more entries we have the better the show. The schedule is in the Gardeners’ Year Book, or call 811800.

TRAFFIC: There will be Stop and Go boards on Brantridge Lane on Friday 1 September when the bare overhead electricity conductor will be replaced with insulated conductor.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: On Saturday 26 August Balcombe 53: West Hoathly 84. On Sunday 27 August Balcombe 56: Popes Mead 74.

ST. CATHERINE’S HOSPICE WALK: takes place on Sunday 10 September from 9.30 am onwards starting at the Victory Hall to register.

WEIGHT OFF WORKSHOP: Are you looking for support towards a lifestyle change? Then sign up for the 12 week weight management programme which will help you to feel healthier and fitter. The next course will start on Wednesday 20 September 1.00 pm – 3.00 pm in Bramble Hall. The cost is £20 for the whole course. The session will be one hour of healthy eating discussion and then one hour of exercise. Please wear comfortable clothing. To book your space or for more information contact the Wellbeing Team on 01444 477191 or email wellbeing@midsussex.gov.uk.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 3 September 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Service conducted by Rev. Desmond Burton. Refreshments afterwards to mark Desmond and Pennie’s last service. Please come along to say good-bye. 6.00 pm Evensong

