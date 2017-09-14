CRAFT, GIFT & LOCAL PRODUCE FAIR: is on Saturday 16 September from 10 – 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. Canine Partners are this month’s charity and they will have the donation table to fundraise and will also be making & selling refreshments. This month there will be lovely French soaps, hand-made silver jewellery featuring pearls, Swarovski crystal and beautiful stones, shabby chic gifts, Neal’s Yard organic beauty and health products, upholstery (cane and rush items too), leather goods, patchwork items, scarves etc. Julia is back with her Phoenix Cards and so too is Chrissy with Usborne Books. There will also be hand-made cards, stained glass items, cushions, wooden and felt products. Stock up on Richard’s pork products and try his fabulous sausages. You will also be able to buy and try Monty Bojangles chocolate truffles. You can also buy cakes, chutneys and jams from Mary. Glenda’s stall will be looking as stylish as ever with her gifts for the home and children’s wear. The last Fair of the year is Saturday 11 November so if you would like to be involved and want more information then do call Glenda on 811462, she would love to hear from you.

LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet on Friday 15 September at 6.30 pm in the Parish Room.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: is due in on Friday 15 September to balcombemageditors@outlook.com

POP UP BREAKFAST: takes place in Bramble Hall on Sunday 17 September from 9.00 am until 12 noon. Come along for full English, American pancakes or simply a coffee and a croissant, all to raise money for James and Jared and their school trip to Peru.

OPEN MIC NIGHT BALCOMBE CLUB: is on Tuesday 19 September at 8.00 pm.

GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION AUTUMN SHOW: The Committee were delighted with the number of people who supported the show in the afternoon and, as ever, the hall looked fantastic with flowers and big vegetables. If you enjoyed the show and would like to enter something next year, then do join up. The Gardeners’ Association is only £10 for life membership and it ensures that you get a copy of the Year Book each year so you can find out more about the different categories of things to enter. The results this year were:-

The “High Coombe” Perpetual Challenge Cup- Judy Cheung, Most points in OPEN CLASSES (Flowers)

The “Eric Knapp” Perpetual Challenge Cup – David Newnham, Most points in OPEN CLASSES (Vegetables)

The “John Parris” Memorial Cup – Judy Cheung, Most points in Chrysanthemum OPEN CLASSES

The “Stone Hall” Perpetual Challenge Cup – Prudence Harding, Most points Balcombe Parish Members Classes (Flowers)

The “Winifred W. Tait” Perpetual Challenge Cup Mike Stevenson, Most points Balcombe Parish Members Classes (Vegetables)

The “Dr Hopkinson” Challenge Cup – David Newnham & Mike Stevenson, Presented by Balcombe Royal British Legion to the Balcombe Parishioner gaining most points

The “Hamilton” Perpetual Challenge Cup- Hilary Ewing, To the lady with most points in the Show

The “Albert Botting” Perpetual Challenge Cup – Ken Lewis, For the best and largest specimen Onion (Balcombe Members only)

The “Doris Cartmel” Cup Freda Mackrill, For the best exhibit in the CHILDREN’S CLASSES

The Mick Cole Memorial Cup Mike Stevenson, For the best carrot exhibit

The Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal – David Newnham, For the Exhibitor obtaining the largest total prize money in the Horticultural Classes

The Worshipful Company of Gardeners – Flowers Prudence Harding

Not flower or vegetable collections. Vegetables Mike Stevenson

Noel Tewson Cup Rosie Wiltshire, Most points in the domestic classes

Margaret Hughes Cup Joost Van Mierlo, The most productive allotment

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: The results are Saturday 2 September Colemans Hatch 54: Balcombe 33. Sunday 3 September Isle of Thorns 46: Balcombe 24. Wednesday 6 September the Hawth 81 : Balcombe 75. On Sunday 10 September competed for the Anniversary Trophy, the winning team were Gordon Brown, Alan Read, Sandra Voller and Martin Ratcliffe.

WEIGHT OFF WORKSHOP: Are you looking for support towards a lifestyle change? Then sign up for the 12 week weight management programme which will help you to feel healthier and fitter. The next course will start on Wednesday 20 September 1.00 pm – 3.00 pm in Bramble Hall. The cost is £20 for the whole course. The session will be one hour of healthy eating discussion and then one hour of exercise. Please wear comfortable clothing. To book your space or for more information contact the Wellbeing Team on 01444 477191 or email wellbeing@midsussex.gov.uk.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 17 September 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.

