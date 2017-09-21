CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall will be the wartime romantic comedy/drama - “Their Finest.” The film tells the story of a former secretary, who joins the cast and crew of a major WWII production, while the blitz rages around them. The film stars Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, and Bill Nighy. This screening will be Friday 22 September starting at 7.30 PM. The running time will be 117 minutes, with an interval for refreshments mid-way through. The screening will again be provided by the same professional “touring cinema” company, and the layout for the showing will be the usual “cafe style”.

Tickets for this film will be £6.00. Please note that this film is rated 12

BALCOMBE CLUB: has the Broadkasters performing live on Saturday 21 September at 8.00 pm. On Sunday 22 September it is the Quiz with Pam and Barrie asking the questions. Teams of four and starting at 8.00 pm.

SPEEDY TENNIS: Tuesdays sees speedy tennis for ladies at the Tennis Club when play starts at 9.30 am and finishes at 11.00 am. Limited to 8 spaces so email meliks@btinternet.com to book your place.

SCOUTS JUMBLE SALE: Make a note in your diaries now for the Scout Jumble Sale coming up on Saturday 30 September from 2 – 3.30 pm in the Victoy Hall. Have a sort out and see if you can clear the cupboards before Christmas! All jumble gratefully received on the morning or call 811189.

GARDENERS’S ASSOCIATION AUTUMN SHOW: Results omitted in last week’s column are: The Richard Garman Cup for the largest Sunflower was Henry Hildesley and the Competition Cake was won by Rosie Wiltshire.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: The results are Wednesday 13 September West Hoathly 52: Balcombe 89. Sunday 17 September Hurstpierpoint 76: Balcombe 50.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 24 September 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.