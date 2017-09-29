61 CLUB COFFEE MORNING: takes place on Saturday 30 September from 10.00 am until 12 noon in the Parish Room. Raffle, Tombola, cakes and produce; bric-a-brac, books …. Donations gratefully accepted.

SCOUTS JUMBLE SALE: There is a Scouts Jumble Sale on Saturday 30 September from 2 – 3.30 pm in the Victory Hall. All jumble gratefully received on the morning or call Anthea on 811189 for collection.

LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet on Friday 29 September at 6.30 pm in the Parish Room.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: The Club did not have a Finals Day this season but finals were played as and when. The Doubles Winners were Martin Ratcliffe and John Fenton with Runners Up Terry Foster and Bill Lipyeat. The Singles Winner was Dave Devles with the Runner Up Bill Jacques. The Handicap Winner was Graham Voller with the Runner Up Dave Delves. For Two Woods the Winner was Graham Voller, the Runner Up Dave Delves. Veterans Winner Graham Voller, Runner Up David Dean. The Consolation Cup Winner was Bill Lipyeat, Runner Up Sandra Voller. The most improved player for the 2017 season was Martin Ratcliffe. On Saturday 23 September the Club held a fun day with 15 of the players competing. The winning Triples Team were Anne Foster, Hilary Lipyeat and Bill Lipyeat. On Sunday 24 September Balcombe 85: Hawth 48, this was the last match of the season.

The VILLAGE QUIZ: for Balcombe clubs and societies takes place in the Victory Hall on Sunday 1 October at 7.30 pm. If you would like to enter please email balcombevillagequiz@gmail.com as soon as possible.

LADY DENMAN BLUE PLAQUE: I was lucky enough to be at the unveiling of the Lady Denman blue plaque on the Victory Hall on Thursday 21 September, when about 150 ladies gathered to celebrate, also recognising 100 years of the WI in Sussex and Balcombe. Yvonne Price, the Sussex Federation Chairman, led the proceedings which kicked off with a rousing chorus of Jerusalem before everyone left the hall to see the curtains drawn back by the National Chair to reveal the blue plaque. The dedication refers to Lady Gertrude Denman as the first elected Chairman of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes 1917 and founder of the Victory Hall in 1923. It makes reference to the fact that the plaque was dedicated on the centenary of the Sussex Federation of WIs 21 September 2017.

The afternoon progressed with a glass of fizz and a delicious tea with more speeches which highlighted what a formidable woman Lady Denman was. She was a supporter of women’s suffrage and took a keen interest in rural matters, as well as becoming involved in the Family Planning Association, the Women’s Land Army and the evacuation of children in World War Two. Those that knew her said that she “strode and never sauntered,” and her philanthropy was matched by sporting prowess in both golf and tennis.

This was an occasion full of animated conversation and the warmth of stories and people remembered. But the “here and now” of the WI was not forgotten with reference to the key values of tolerance, truth, fellowship and justice that are still held dear. There was also mention of vibrant young members who have started groups across the country with names such as the Treacle Tarts, the Buns and Roses, and the Wonky WI.

Sue Emery the Balcombe Chair thanked all for coming and took pride in pointing out the auburn-haired figure of Lady Denman looking out from the murals where she stands looking at a plan under a tree. Sue was presented with a hand-stitched wall hanging of the viaduct by the ladies of the Haywards Heath WI.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 1 October 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Harvest Festival – please bring non-perishable food gifts (eg tins, packets, jars) to celebrate Harvest, which will subsequently be given to the Easter Team in Crawley. There will be a free and informal Harvest Lunch immediately afterwards 11.30 – 1.00 pm families especially welcome. 6.00 pm Evensong