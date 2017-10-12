POP UP BREAKFAST: takes place in Bramble Hall on Sunday 15 October between 9.00 am and 12 noon. James Stevenson and Jared Kingsland are fund raising for Camps International Peru 2018.

The HISTORY SOCIETY: meets on Wednesday 18 October at 8.00 pm in the Victory Hall when Mark Perry-Nash will speak on John Nash and the Brighton Pavilion. This is a new speaker for the Society and they have discovered a surprising Balcombe connection with the Pavilion. Entry is £1 for members, £3 for guests. Everyone welcome.

COPY PARISH MAGAZINE: is due on Sunday 15 October.

BALCOMBE CLUB: has Michael Peter Baker playing live on Saturday 21 October. His new album is getting airplay on BBC Radio so check him out locally! The next Club Quiz is on Sunday 22 October when Chris is asking the questions. Teams of four, starting at 8.00 pm.

CINEMA: Tickets are on sale now in Threads for “Victoria and Abdul” the next film to be shown in the Victory Hall on Friday 27 October at 7.30 pm. This will be a popular one so don’t leave it too late to get tickets which are just £6.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 15 October 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.