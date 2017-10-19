BALCOMBE CLUB: has Michael Peter Baker playing live on Saturday 21 October. His new album is getting airplay on BBC Radio so check him out locally! The next Club Quiz is on Sunday 22 October when Chris is asking the questions. Teams of four, starting at 8.00 pm.

CINEMA: Tickets are on sale now in Threads for “Victoria and Abdul” the next film to be shown in the Victory Hall on Friday 27 October at 7.30 pm. This will be a popular one so don’t leave it too late to get tickets which are just £6.

SCOUTS BONFIRE: this year is Thursday 2 November at Balcombe Scout Hut from 6.00 – 8.00 pm.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 22 October 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.