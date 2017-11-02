SCOUTS BONFIRE: this year is Thursday 2 November at Balcombe Scout Hut from 6.00 – 8.00 pm. In addition to a fabulous display of fireworks there will be burgers and hot dogs plus warming drinks.
PARISH COUNCIL: meet on Wednesday 8 November at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.
CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall is My Cousin Rachel on Friday 10 November at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available from Threads now.
ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 5 November 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Service for all, 6.00 pm All Souls’ Eucharist
