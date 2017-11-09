CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall is My Cousin Rachel on Friday 10 November at 7.30 pm. This film stars Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin and Holliday Granger and tells the story of a young Englishmen who suspects his late cousin’s beautiful widow of his murder and plots revenge. Tickets are available from Threads now at £6.

The next CRAFT, GIFT & LOCAL PRODUCE FAIR: is Saturday 11 November from 10 – 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall when St. Catherine’s Hospice will be running the refreshments and the charity table. At the September Fair, Canine Partners raised an amazing £822 which is enough money to help train a puppy! Just in time for Christmas, November’s Fair brings lots of excellent ideas for presents and stocking fillers. There will be Roar Designs with their handmade fused glassware, Jane Wilson with her filled mugs (bath bombs, candles etc) and Lisa with sterling silver, Swarovski crystal, pearls and other handmade jewellery items. In addition there will be patchwork & sewing items, leather purses and bags, scarves and upholstered/cane furniture. As usual you will be able to stock up on Neal’s Yard products and buy some lovely books and cards for Christmas, whether they are hand-made from Pauline and Hazel or from the Phoenix and Usborne Book stalls. If you want inspiration for a Christmas theme this year then check out the Xmas tree and table decorations on sale. For a more up-market gift how about one of Tony’s restored antique boxes or writing slopes or you can’t beat a lovely hand-knitted toy, apron or table mat. You will also find baby quilts, decorative parrots, children’s tutus and fabric teddies, cushions etc. There really is something for everyone. The Forest Room will be busy with the produce stalls, again with some good stocking fillers, but also the regular staples, with many taking orders for Christmas. Mary’s cakes, jams & chutneys, Richard with his sausages, bacon and other pork fare, Vikki with Sweet & Savoury baked goods and, always a favourite, Monty Bojangles truffles etc! Unfortunately Rapkyns Nursery cannot be attend this time round because of a clash of dates. Anyone really disappointed by this is welcome to call Stephen on 07771 916933 or you could go to their website. rapkynsnursery.co.uk they would love to hear from you.

BARN DANCE: On Saturday 11 November at 7pm in the Victory Hall the French Association are running a French Barn Dance. All are welcome to this keenly awaited event which has become something of a fixture in the village diary. We had a sell-out evening last year and everybody had such a great time - you can see a video on our Facebook page with the evidence. Everyone can join in whether young or old, and no previous experience is necessary! We’ll be guided on our way by the wonderful Dansez Francais with plenty of encouragement and great music. Tickets are only £10 members or £12 non-members, and family tickets are extremely good value at £25 or £30. You get a live band, an evening meal and a great night out, and a bar with plenty of decent French wine, among other things. Tickets at Threads or online.

HISTORY SOCIETY: November brings us to the last of our talks this year, with local resident and philatelist Peter Cockburn as our speaker. This is on Wednesday 15 November. Peter’s talk, entitled ‘A collector’s view of Balcombe’ will reference his post-related collection which includes local postcards and memorabilia, will entertain us with anecdotes and unusual facts. For those who haven’t had the opportunity yet, as you come up the steps of the Victory Hall, look to your left and you will see the splendid Blue Plaque to honour Lady Denman. This was the inspiration of the Balcombe WI members to celebrate their centenary. We look forward to seeing you on 15th November when we hope to give you our programme for next year. Peter’s talk begins at 8pm, but come early and buy a raffle ticket (or more!) for our seasonal gift box. It proved very popular last year. As usual, entry is £1 for members and £3 for guests with refreshment included.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: is due on Wednesday 15 November.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Remembrance Sunday 12 November 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.50 am Service of Remembrance