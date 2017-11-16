The FRENCH ASSOCIATION: are hosting their Beaujolais Nouveau Evening on Thursday 16 November at the Half Moon. Celebrating the arrival of the year’s newest vintage this is a non-ticketed event just turn up at the pub and enjoy!

BOWLS CLUB AGM: takes place on Friday 17 November at 2.00 pm in the Bowls Pavilion.

ST.MARY’S CHURCHYARD CLEAN: will be happening on Saturday 18 November from 9.00 am until 12.30 pm. All welcome to come and help but please bring your own tools and equipment if you can. Refreshments provided.

The VICTORY PLAYERS: are performing their production of The Railway Children on Thursday 23 – Saturday 25 November in the Victory Hall. Tickets are £12 from Threads, Children 11 and under £8 (Saturday 2.30 pm only).

BOWDERS FARM SHOP: is now open under new management.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 19 November 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School with Children’s Christmas Choir Practice after the service.