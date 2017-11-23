The VICTORY PLAYERS: are performing their production of The Railway Children this week on Thursday 23 November at 7.30 pm, Friday 24 November at 7.30 pm and Saturday 25 at 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm in the Victory Hall. Tickets are £12 from Threads, Children 11 and under £8 (Saturday 2.30 pm only).

BOWLS CLUB COFFEE MORNING: takes place on Saturday 25 December from 10.00 am until 12 noon at the Parish Room.

LOCUS YOUTH CLUB: are going bowling on Friday 24 November at 6.30 pm.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: takes place on Sunday 26 November at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

CAROLS AROUND THE TREE :at the Half Moon are on Saturday 16 December this year. Save the date.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 26 November 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School with Children’s Christmas Choir Practice after the service.