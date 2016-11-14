BGT finalist at ‘Bark in the Park’ show

Light hearted dog show Bark in the Park drew 1,193 guests and over 350 dogs to the South of England Showground on Thursday October 27.

Billed as a free fun family day out, organised by MORE TH>N pet insurance, the show guests included BGT finalist Trip Hazard.

A dog taking part in the Car Window Endurance competition � Mikael Buck / MORE TH>N

Dog competed in events such as Doggy Diving; Massive Mud Jump; Freestyle Flowerbed Dig; Best Beg; Car Window Endurance; Freestyle Frisbee Catch; Super Shake Off; Most Excited Welcome Home; Professional Post Shredding; and Back Garden Steeple Chase.

Photos courtesy of Mikael Buck / MORE TH>N

Contributed by MORE TH>N

A dog taking part in the Best Beg competition � Mikael Buck / MORE TH>N

A dog taking part in the Most Excited Welcome Home competition � Mikael Buck / MORE TH>N

