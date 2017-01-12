Heat for Health Partnership: aims to support eligible households with people over 65 and children under five to keep warm in their houses. There will be a drop-in event at the Rawson Hall, The Street, on Friday January 13 between 10am - 12noon. Pick up your free room thermometer cards and discuss efficient measures and grants available.

Your real Christmas Trees: can be recycled and an area has been set aside for these up until January 13 on Batchelors Field, The Street (next to the Rawson Hall).

At the beginning of a new year: welcome to all new families in the village. If you have not yet received a copy of the Parish Magazine, which is produced monthly, through your letter box, this can be obtained at the Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene, the café at the Rawson Hall or the Post Office at Bookers Vineyard.

The Magazine has a parish directory listing all the societies in the village and their contact names and telephone numbers, if you are interested in joining in and meeting new friends and neighbours as well as forthcoming events and reports from various Societies. There are also various notice boards around the village advertising village functions as well as the Bolney website.

The Rawson Hall: on Batchelors Field is available for hiring. To make bookings or find out more information regarding the hall please visit the Rawson Hall website or email the hall manager info@rawsonhallbolney.org.

The Community Café at the Rawson Hall is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am - 4.30pm serving a selection of hot and cold food, cakes, tea, coffee etc.(including takeaways). Monday munches are served every week, two course meal for £5.00.

WSCC mobile library: visits the village on alternative Fridays from 9.30am - 10.15am stopping at Drovers, The Street. Everyone is welcome to join. Dates are listed on the Parish Council notice board on the wall near the junction of The Street and Ryecroft Road. Also on the notice board is the list of Parish Council Meetings held on the second Tuesday in the month, Planning applications and the Agendas and Minutes.

The Post Office: at the Vineyard, Foxhole Lane, is open every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 9.30am - 1pm.

There are buses: that serve the village which go to Haywards Heath, Horsham, Crawley and Brighton (timetables on the website of Metrobus and Compass) or posted at the various bus stops. Metrobus serving Crawley and Brighton stops on the old A23 at end of Ryecroft Road. Compass bus serving Haywards Heath and Horsham stops in The Street. There is also the Handcross Community bus that serves the village and runs to Horsham on a Wednesday morning and Burgess Hill on Thursday afternoons. Please see timetable at the bus stop by Drovers, Paynesfield, The Street.

Please watch this column: for regular news and events taking place in the village during the year and if you would like items included in this column please contact your correspondent judithwoodland123@btinternet.com or telephone 01444 881640. Items need to be received on the Thursday prior to publication on the following Thursday.

