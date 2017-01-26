Bolney Players: next production is Aladdin which will be performed in the Rawson Hall on Wednesday February 22 (7.30pm)Thursday February 23 (7.30pm) Saturday February 25 (2.30pm and 7.30pm). Adults £7.50, children £5.00. Saturday evening £10.00 Tickets are now available on the website www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/163343 or telephone 01444 881542

Bolney WI.: Former President Linda Barker gave us an animated insight into another of her interests - the Scout/ Explorers movement. Linda’s talk was not a glimpse of woggles in the Scout hut but her take

on a trip (as a leader) in 2015 to the prestigious World Scout Jamboree in Japan.

West Sussex has 12 Scout/Explorer districts and Linda was chosen as a Leader. 36 young people were also selected from the Sussex area.

The name they took - Yewnity was inspired by the proximity to the base of a yew tree forest and the sense of togetherness which they hoped to achieve in their time together.

The group started from the Rawson Hall on their 5,936 mile journey via Gatwick (flight to Istanbul and brief stopover) on via Navida to Tokyo. The last two legs were both by the famous bullet train ie Tokyo to Yamaguchi to Osaka.

In the vast encampment, they ‘met’ the other 33,800 young people from all over the world.

The group enjoyed many trips both cultural and entertaining eg to Tokyo’s zoo, to the realistic Earthquake Centre, to a school where lunch was Catch your own noodles’ and a more thought provoking visit to the centre commemorating the 70th anniversary of Hiroshima.

In all, it was obviously a trip of a lifetime and Linda’s talk, even eighteen months after the event reflected her enthusiasm, commitment and gratitude for the experience.

Our next speaker on February 9th at 2.30pm at the Rawson Hall is Jackie Fry whose subject will be ‘Recycle;Renew’. All ladies/women are welcome and for £2.50 you will hear a good speaker and enjoy a WI tea.

