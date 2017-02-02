The WSCC mobile library: will be visiting Drovers, Paynesfield, The Street on Fridays February 3 and 17 between 9.30am - 10.15am. All welcome to use this facility.

Post Office Bookers Vineyard: will be closed for a few days and reopen on Wednesday February 8.

Bolney Players: Tickets are now on sale for their production of Aladdin to be performed in the Rawson Hall on Wednesday February 22, Thursday February 23 (7.30pm) and Saturday February 25

(2.30pm and 7.30pm) Tickets Wednesday and Thursday and Saturday afternoon adults £7.50, children £5.00. Saturday evenings £10.00 can be obtained from the website www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/163343 or telephone 01444 881542

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.