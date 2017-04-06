The History Society’s: next meeting will be held in the Rawson Hall on Friday April 7. at 7.30pm. where they will welcome Vic and Tina Smith whose subject is ‘Bob Copper - Gentleman of High Renown’ - a history of the famous Copper family folksingers from Rottingdean. All welcome - members free, small charge for visitors.

Easter Services: at the Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene - Maundy Thursday 7.45pm Eucharist; Good Friday 2pm Liturgy for Good Friday; Holy Saturday 8.30pm Service of Light and vigil for Easter Eve; Easter Day 10am ‘Breathing Space’ Family Eucharist.

Arts and Craft: The next Sewing Workshop will be held in the Rawson Hall on Saturday April 22. For further details please contact Sarah 01444 881783 or email john.bridger@live.co.uk

