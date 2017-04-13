Rawson Hall: Having successfully completed the move to the new premises over the past two years, the Trustees have been looking to set the Charity on a more secure footing in the future. A public meeting is to be held at the Rawson Hall on Friday April 28 at 7.30pm to discuss changes to the management structure. The Agenda of the meeting can be seen on the Notice Boards within the parish and in the Parish Magazine

Pram Race - the famous annual Bolney pram race will be held on Easter Monday. The junior race will commence from the Eight Bells at 12 noon and the senior race at 1pm. For more information please visit www.eightbellsbolney.co.uk

Rawson Community Cafe: The Cafe will be open between 10am - 2pm during the pram race on Easter Monday. Bacon or sausage baps, homemade cakes, hot and cold drinks and ice cream will be available. Please note the cafe will be closed on Good Friday.

The cafe are also holding an Easter Egg Trail on Wednesday April 19 between 2 - 4pm. Advance registration required, please sign up in the cafe before the day. 50p per child. There is also an Easter bonnet competition on the same day. Please take along your hats by 2pm ready for judging at 2.15pm.

BOLNEY HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY /GARDENING CLUB: The Society held their Spring Show in the Rawson Hall, Bolney, on Saturday 1st April 2017.. Fourteen exhibitors staged eighty five entries in the various classes and were all of a very high standard, the highest number of entries for at least nine years

Judging was informal and by members of the society, after which all enjoyed an illustrated talk by a Blue Badge Guide speaker on ‘A walk through the precincts of Windsor Castle‘.

Results of show as follows:, Class 1 - Daffodil (trumpet), 1st Paul Spain, joint 2nd Emily Hutchings and Caroline Evans. Class 2 - Daffodil (double flowered), Joint 1st Caroline Evans and Jean Mealing, 3rd Kate Ely. Class 3 - Flowering tree or shrub, 1st Jo Glew, 2nd Marigold Pym, joint 3rd John Higinbotham, Mary Sheppard and, Caroline Evans. Class 4 -Daffodils (large cup), 1st Kate Ely. Class 5 - Miniature daffodil or alpine, Joint 1st Kate Ely and Mary Sheppard, , 3rd David Kennard. Class 6 - Narcissi (multi headed), 1st Caroline Evans, 2nd Paul Spain, 3rd Kate Ely. Class 7 - Polyanthus (3 stems), 1st Jean Mealing, 2nd Kate Ely, 3rd Caroline Evans. Class 8 - Mixed daffodils and/or narcissi, 1st Paul Spain, 2nd Caroline Evans, 3rd David Kennard. Class 9 - any other flower not mentioned above, 1st Marigold Pym, 2nd John Higinbotham, 3rd Judy Woodland. Class 10 - Daffodil (small cup), 1st Kate Ely, 2nd Caroline Evans, 3rd David Kennard. Class 11 - one specimen pansy, 1st Kate Ely, 2nd Toni White, 3rd Anne Sayers. Class 12 - one pot plant, 1st Jean Mealing, 2nd Kate Ely, 3rd Emily Hutchings. The Stan Watson Trophy was awarded to Kate Ely for the most points in classes 1 -12.

FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS, Class 13 - Spring Time - an arrangement for a table to be viewed all round, 1st Toni White, 2nd David Kennard, 3rd Judy Woodland. Class 14 - Easter (an arrangement incorporating egg(s), 1st Judy Woodland, 2nd Toni White, 3rd Emily Hutchings. The Whitmee Cup was awarded to Toni White for the most points in the flower arrangement classes. Class 17 - A vase of flowers - single kind or mixed and one pot plant, 1st Marigold Pym, 2nd David Kennard, The Nancie Clarke Cup was awarded to the winner in this class.

