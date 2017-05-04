Buses serving the village: The Metrobus service No. 273 serving Brighton and Crawley and stops at the A23 at the end of Ryecroft Road has a slightly different timetable. New timetables are available on the website and at both bus stops. There is no change to the Compass bus No. 89 which serves Haywards Heath to Horsham via The Street.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.