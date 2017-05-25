The Post Office: at the Vineyard is at present closed because of annual holidays and will reopen on May 31. This will then continue to be open every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 9.30am - 1pm.

The West Sussex mobile library: will be stopping at Drovers, Paynesfield, The Street, on Fridays June 9 and 23 between 9.30am - 10.15am. All welcome to use this facility.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.