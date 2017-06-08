Village Day: will be held on Batchelors Field on Saturday July 8th 2pm - 5pm. This year’s theme is ‘Around the World’. During the afternoon there will be a fancy dress competition, a procession starts at the Eight Bells at 1.30pm and judging will take place on Batchelors Field at 2pm. There will be many stalls and side shows and also a fun family dog show. Register on the day, Entry is £5.00 per dog, to enter any number of categories. In the evening there will be a barn dance from 6.30pm - 10.30pm. Please take along your own picnic as savoury food will not be available to purchase. However, there will be a scrumptious dessert table where you can buy your puddings. A limited number of tables will be available but please take along your own chairs. There will also be a licensed bar. Tickets purchased before the day £5.00 adults, £2.00 children under 18, purchased on the day £7.00 adults, £3.00 children under 18.

For any further information please email bolneyvillageday@gmail.com

