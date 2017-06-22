Bolney Village Day: will be held on Batchelors Field on Saturday July 8. The theme this year is ‘Around the World’. Fancy dress procession 1.30pm from the Eight Bells and judging will take place on Batchelors Field at 2pm. Variety of stalls, ceroc demonstration BBQ, bar, cream teas, fun dog show followed by an evening barn dance from 6.30pm - 10.30pm. Adults £5.00 (£7.00 on day) under 18’s £2.00 (£3.00 on day) Bring a picnic and own chairs, bar available.

Fun dog show: scheduled for 3pm. Four catergories: Best dressed dog and owner (Around the World theme), waggiest tail, best junior handler, best biscuit catcher. Register on the day. Entry £5.00 per dog, to enter any number of categories.

For further information please contact Sarah Bridger on 10444 881783 or email johnbridger@live.co.uk.

