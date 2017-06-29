The Village Society’s AGM: will be held in the Rawson Hall on Monday July 10 at 8pm. The Village Society plays an important part in keeping the village vibrant and a friendly community going. They would welcome new people to join and get involved with village life as at present struggling for members. For any further information please contact Sarah on 01444 881783

Village Day: to be held on Batchelors Field on Saturday July 8 is fast approaching. Fancy dress parade starts at the Eight Bells 1.30pm theme this year ‘Around the World’. Judging will take place on Batchelors Field at 2pm. During the afternoon there will be many stalls, each stallholder has chosen a country to represent. There will be a ceroc dance demonstration, giant inflatables, games, tombola, face painting, balloon modelling, grand raffle, crafts, gifts, cakes, BBQ and licenced bar. Batchelors Field cafe will be serving cream teas.

There is also be a dog show taking place in the afternoon.

In the evening between 6.30pm and 10.30pm there will be a barn dance. Please take along your own picnic and chairs. A bar will be available. Tickets adults £5.00 in advance (£7.00 on day), under 18’s £2.00 (£3.00 on day).

Please contact 01444 881783 or email john.bridger@live.co.uk for further information. Progammes (£1.00) are now available.

